Sights & Sounds: Aiden Thomas

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks Aiden Thomas, author New York Times Bestselling YA novel "Cemetery Boys."

"Legendborn" by Tracy Deonn

This young adult fantasy follows 16-year-old Bree Matthews. She realizes there's more to her mother's death than what the police have told her. The book gives a paranormal twist to the classic legend of King Arthur. And there’s a sprinkle of Southern Black Girl Magic. Legendborn is a New York Times bestseller and Aiden says it's a page turner.

"On My Block"

The Netflix series is about a group of friends making their way through high school and their tough Los Angeles neighborhood. The show tackles tough issues with humor.

35th annual San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show

This year’s show is virtual, but it will showcase textiles, carvings, pottery and other indigenous art from around the world. See this beautiful artistry February 24th through the 28th.

Aiden Thomas is the first openly-trans author to make the New York Times bestsellers list with a trans-centered novel. His new book, "Lost in the Never Woods" is due out in March 2021.