Sights & Sounds: Adrienne Oliver's Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with English Prof. Dr. Adrienne Oliver. She's hosting the "Warmth of Oakland Sun: A Black Gold Storytelling Event."

Books by Isabel Wilkerson

Isabel Wilkerson's latest book Caste is highly recommended to gain a deeper understanding of the unrest that happened last summer and recently at the Capitol. The book is about, "the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how our lives today are still defined by a hierarchy of human divisions.” Adrienne suggests you also read her bestseller The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America's Great Migration. Both tell important stories in America's history.

The People's Holiday

Monday, January 18, 2021 at 1pm PST

You don't have to travel across the country to enjoy this annual concert hosted by the National African American History and Culture Museum. Go online and celebrate the King holiday with Grammy award-winning composer Christian McBride. Also featured are jazz and poetry performances by students from Juilliard and a poetry reading by poet Evie Shockley.

Synchronicity: The Oracle of Sun Medicine by Tureeda Mikell

Tureeda Mikell is an Oakland poet, educator, empath and former Black Panther. In her debut poetry collection, she covers spirituality and Black culture, while also challenging organized religion and institutionalized racism. Tureeda is one of the artists featured in the "Warmth of Oakland Sun."

Adrienne Oliver is an English professor at Laney College. Check out the "Warmth of Oakland Sun: A Black Gold Storytelling Event" on Monday January 18th at 3pm. Register on Eventbrite.