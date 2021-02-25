Sights and Sounds: Michael French

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During the pandemic, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture at home or through social distancing. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with theater director Michael French.

RAW Raw Afro Writing

RAW is a virtual space for people of African descent to bring “uncooked, unprepared, and unseasoned” writing to develop and perfect in community. The group meets on Zoom twice a month to write, read and share. There is no limit and no judgment. Sign up through their Instagram page. The next session is February 27th.

Binding Ties: The 16th Street Station

We can leave the house for this pick! However, we must stay in our cars. "Binding Ties: The 16th Street Station" is where theater meets film. It's about Southern Pacific Railroad workers, and Oakland’s Black and immigrant communities in the first half of the 20th century. This is the first production of the year for the Oakland Theatre Project. Drive to the historic 16th Street Station in West Oakland for the event. Catch it now through February 28th.

The Poetry Nap Podcast

Hosts Lady and Lord Dosis give listeners an immersive and whimsical audio experience in The Poetry Nap Podcast. Each episode combines storytelling, poetry and music to help listeners relax and dream.

Michael French is director of the audio drama “Books & Roses." The story is a fiction short by Helen Oyeyemi. “Books & Roses." is the latest audio drama series from Word For Word theater company. Listen to other audio dramas on KALW's "Open Air."