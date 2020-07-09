Sights and Sounds: Louise Aronson's Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. During shelter-in-place, instead of recommending in-person events, we're offering suggestions for ways to experience art and culture from home. This week, host Jenee Darden speaks with best-selling author and geriatrician Louise Aronson.

This award winning poetry collection laments the racial aggressions of daily life in contemporary society.

This podcast features stories told by healthcare professionals. During this difficult time it provides a window into their experiences on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19 with moving audio diaries.

While at home, catch up on some interesting films about older adults. This list from Purple Clover ranges from Cocoon to the sci-fi film Marjorie Prime.

Louise Aronson's most recent book is Elderhood, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. Watch her Bay Area Book Festival interview with Jenee Darden.