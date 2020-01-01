On the next Your Call, we’ll discuss the life and history of Harriet Tubman with National Book Award nominee Erica Armstrong Dunbar, author of the new book: She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman.

Dunbar presents a fresh take on Tubman, a leading abolitionist who liberated hundreds of slaves. What more can we learn about the life one of this nation’s true icons and how she paved the way for other American heroines today?

Guest:

Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Professor of History at Rutgers University and author of She Came to Slay: The Life and Times of Harriet Tubman

Web Resources:

The Guardian: She Came to Slay: Tubman biography looks beyond Underground Railroad

The New Yorker: The Haunted Image of Harriet Tubman on the Twenty-Dollar Bill