 SFUSD Board Meeting Gets Rowdy After Lottery Admission Proposal At Lowell High | KALW

SFUSD Board Meeting Gets Rowdy After Lottery Admission Proposal At Lowell High

By 2 hours ago
  • School note book
    School note book
    waferboard / CREATIVE COMMONS

San Francisco’s Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday night — discussing a controversial change to the admission policy at the highly sought after Lowell High School. 

Tuesday night’s online board meeting got rowdy as a newly proposed lottery system received impassioned support and criticism.    

Lowell’s current admissions policy is quite unique in the district. It takes into account GPA across four different subjects from 7th and 8th grade. Plus, you guessed it, a standardized test. However, during the pandemic San Francisco public schools adopted a credit/no credit grading system. Making Lowell’s current system impossible to enact in the coming year.    

So, district officials proposed Lowell temporarily adopt the same admission standards as other San Francisco Public High Schools. Giving priority to areas of the city with historically low test scores and assigning all other spots to a random lottery.  

Opponents decried the loss of a merit based system that rewarded academically high achieving middle schoolers. While supporters see the change as a step in the right direction to begin addressing Lowell’s lack of diversity.   

GPA based admissions have been in place at Lowell since 1966. Though the policy has had numerous legal challenges surrounding racial discrmination over its 50 plus years.  

Opinions from parents and alumni spilled over the hour set aside for public comment, as participants unmuted themselves to interrupt proceedings.  

The final vote is set to take place on October 20th, at what will be sure to be another impassioned if not chaotic, Board of Education meeting. 

Tags: 
education
San Francisco
Newscasts
SFUSD

Related Content

Oakland Measure QQ: Youth Voting in School Board Elections

By & Oct 8, 2020

This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.

Right now in Oakland, you have to be 18 years old to vote in a school board election. Measure QQ would give the City Council the power to allow 16 and 17 year-olds to vote in them. To be clear, they don’t have to allow it, but they could. 

Black At Albany Instagram Account Gives Students The Space To Share Experiences With Racism

By & Oct 7, 2020
blackatalbany

Many young people of color are faced with racism everyday, whether it’s blatant and in your face, or subtler microaggressions. One example was in the news three years ago, when a group of students at Albany High School created a racist instagram account attacking fellow Black students with racial slurs and depicted them as gorillas and hanging from nooses. The incident shook the school and the city.

San Francisco Measure J: Parcel Tax For Schools And Teachers

By Sep 14, 2020
Jeff Troth / Flickr Creative Commons

 

This is a 2-minute summary of what’s on the ballot. Click here to listen to them all.  

Measure J is a $288 parcel tax designed to raise funds for teacher salaries and school improvements. It would apply to all taxable real estate in the city though there is an exemption for seniors over 65. The Controller’s Office says the measure could generate almost $50 million a year. 