S.F. Supervisor Wants To Protect Renters Whose Income Is Affected by COVID-19

The San Francisco Department of Public Health sent out a text advisory on Friday. It said it recommends that all non-essential large gatherings of people be canceled for the next two weeks, in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In response, San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents District 5, plans to introduce legislation tomorrow to stop evictions based on loss of income associated with the crisis.

Preston said in a Facebook post Friday, [QUOTE “With San Franciscans being urged to stay home and the possibility of further quarantine, it is essential to take action to prevent evictions of tenants who can’t pay rent if they lose income.” [END QUOTE] His post goes on to say that the law will stipulate that during the state of emergency based on COVID-19, no landlord shall evict a tenant for nonpayment of rent if ability to pay rent is due to Coronavirus or following government-recommended coronavirus precautions.