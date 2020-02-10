SF Public Works Head Nuru Resigns

San Francisco Public Works director Mohammed Nuru resigned today. Nuru is embroiled in a scandal- charged with fraud and corruption.

A 75-page federal complaint alleges that Nuru betrayed San Francisco by engaging in bribery and side deals. One of the first news outlets to cover the Nuru scandal closely from the start is Mission Local, which published an article about the ordeal in late January.

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor of Mission Local explains the extent of the alleged corruption, which includes a permit for a building on Fulton Street, a bribe to allow a chicken shop at SFO, and a tractor.

