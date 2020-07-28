SF Playhouse on Corona Radio Theater: ‘Wildwood Park’ - Cabrillo Festival - Schumann’s ‘Dichterliebe

This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area Performing Arts in Times of Corona, host David Latulippe welcomes back for their third appearance on the virtual stage of our Corona Radio Theater, actors Susi Damilano and Bill English from SF Playhouse with their performance of Wildwood Park by Pulitzer Prize winning American playwright Doug Wright (1962).

In Wildwood Park, a beleaguered real estate agent by the name of Ms. Haviland (Damilano) shows an increasingly suspect buyer, Dr. Simian (English), around a house in which a famously gruesome and unsolved murder has recently occurred.

Due to copyright restrictions, we can only broadcast SF Playhouse’s performance of Wildwood Park live; the audio cannot be archived on this web page.

We talk with 2020 Grammy Award-winning Music Director and Conductor Cristian Măcelaru about the upcoming Cabrillo Festival which runs a reimagined, completely virtual 58th season, July 25 - August 9.

Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke will join the conversation. She performs four songs by composer Jake Heggie in a virtual concert recorded from their homes on Saturday, August 8, 5pm.

The Cabrillo Festival concludes on August 9 with the world premiere of The Battle for the Ballot, a new symphonic work by Stacy Garrop commemorating the centenary of women's suffrage in America.

Plus, we talk with Opera San Jose’s General Director Khori Dastoor about the ongoing virtual performances of Robert Schumann’s Dichterliebe (‘A Poet’s Love’) with Spanish and Vietnamese translations, welcoming two of San Jose’s largest communities to experience this local art.

Performed by Resident Artist baritone Eugene Brancoveanu and Resident Artist conductor Christopher James Ray on piano, Dichterliebe follows the joys and agonies of love, employing vivid, poetic imagery to weave an intimate, heart-wrenching tale of the harrowing, emotionally cathartic journey from the first blush of new love to its soul-searing loss.

The song cycle, considered a masterpiece of German Lieder, was filmed in the Fred Heiman Digital Media Studio, a new performance space that enables the company to stream high-quality, fully produced operatic performances into the living rooms of patrons.

Open Air with host David Latulippe will be broadcast live on Thursday, July 30, at 1pm, to be archived at this location afterwards with the exception of the Corona Radio Theater performance, which we cannot include due to copyright restrictions.

The only way to hear SF Playhouse in Wildwood Park is to CATCH IT LIVE…!