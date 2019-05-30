 SF International Arts Festival confronts immigration, nationalism and democracy, | KALW
SF International Arts Festival confronts immigration, nationalism and democracy,

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with artists performing at the San Francisco International Arts Festival, and hear how immigration policy has impacted the festival.

Every year performers from around the world offer music, dance and theater from their cultures. This year, a Syrian theatre company and a Canadian dance ensemble will not be making their U.S. debuts at the festival because they were refused work visas. What can the arts tell us about the state of the world, and how are artists responding?

Guests:

Andrew Wood, Artistic Director of the San Francisco International Arts Festival

Bill Martinez, immigration attorney specializing in the area of non-immigrant visas for touring artists and intellectuals

Louis Siu, founder of Toolbox Percussion, which has been driving percussive arts programming in Hong Kong since 2012

Joyce Todd McBride, director of Conspiracy of Venus, a women's vocal ensemble

 

Web Resources:

San Jose Mercury News: SF International Arts Fest returns to confront our messed-up world

San Francisco Classical Voice: States of Denial: Visa Rejections Cause Cancellations at S.F. International Arts Festival

SF International Arts Festival: All programs

 

immigration
Arts
SF International Arts Festival
democracy
nationalism

The Trump executive order temporarily bars all refugees and suspends — for the next 90 days — entry to the U.S. by citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The White House says the order was intended to protect the nation from "foreign terrorist entry."