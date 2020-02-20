The Seshen's Weekend Picks

Sights and Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. This week, guest host Truc Nguyen sits down with Lalin St Juste and Ayikoshi Ehara from the Oakland band The Seshen to talk about three events happening around the Bay this weekend.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Freight and Salvage [Note: this event has been rescheduled until August 7]

Sudan Archives, Velvet Negroni and Sandu Ndu at Starline Social Club on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz Tuesday, every Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Starline Social Club

Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a legendary men's choral group from South Africa that has been performing since 1964, touring all over the world with their uniquely South African sound. Their scheduled performance this weekend has been postponed until August--get tickets ahead of time for this!

While local music venues have been closing around the Bay in the past few years, Starline Social Club is still going strong, and this week they will host fantastic vocalist Sudan Archives, supported by Velvet Negroni and Sandu Ndu from local favorite Bells Atlas.

And another event at Starline Social Club that happens every Tuesday is also a great chance to check out some great local jazz. This Tuesday it will be hosted by Illy Bogart.

Check out The Seshen's website to hear their music and find information about their album release party at the Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco on Thursday February 27th.