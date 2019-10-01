Seismically Safe Skyscrapers / Designing Sacred Spaces / Brotherhood Way

First up, will San Francisco skyscrapers stand up against the Big One when it hits? Seismic specialists hash it out. Then, we explore one architect’s process of designing sacred spaces. And, we’ll visit a street in San Francisco known for people getting along.
Segments:
- How Will Tall Buildings React In The Big One?
- How An Architect Designs Meaningful Space
- One Street, Many Faiths: Brotherhood Way
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday - Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.