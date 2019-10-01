 Seismically Safe Skyscrapers / Designing Sacred Spaces / Brotherhood Way | KALW

Seismically Safe Skyscrapers / Designing Sacred Spaces / Brotherhood Way

By News Producer 8 minutes ago

First up, will San Francisco skyscrapers stand up against the Big One when it hits? Seismic specialists hash it out. Then, we explore one architect’s process of designing sacred spaces. And, we’ll visit a street in San Francisco known for people getting along.

Segments:

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday - Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
Crosscurrents Podcast

Related Content

How Will Tall Buildings React In The Big One?

By Michael Lock Swingen 8 minutes ago
Michael Lock Swingen / KALW

San Francisco’s Tall Buildings Safety Strategy puts forth 16 key recommendations that could improve the city’s readiness for a major earthquake. A recent talk at the San Francisco nonprofit SPUR explored what those suggestions are and how to make them happen.

How An Architect Designs Meaningful Space

By 8 minutes ago
Tom Levy

Architecture has the power to transform. A building can make us feel joy or sadness, powerful or weak. 

One Street, Many Faiths: Brotherhood Way

By 8 minutes ago
Truc Nguyen

 

Almost 60 years ago, the City of San Francisco named a unique street Brotherhood Way. On the south-side of Brotherhood Way, there’s a row of churches and faith-based institutions.