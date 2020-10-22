Schools Should Support Students — Not Criminalize Them

America’s entrenched institutional racism has roots in its schools. In this episode of tbh, Masiyah Edwards reflects on how too often, students in the Bay Area experience severe consequences for their "bad" behavior rather than understanding, mentorship and help.

"A lot of people would be nervous when they see me because I'm tall and I'm big. And I'm black. But honestly, I'm very friendly. And that's what a lot of people don't see in me." - Kevin Lindsay

This episode was edited by Holly McDede and engineered by Julia llinas Goodman and James Rowlands.

