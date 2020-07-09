Saturday on Bluegrass Signal

On Saturday (July 11th) from 6:30 - 8:00 pm — and available on demand for a week via KALW’s Local Music Player — Peter Thompson presents contemporary performances by Black old time and bluegrass musicians, writing their own or reclaiming traditional material, along with an interview with Dr. Richard Brown about the seminal influence of Arnold Schultz. Included in the program are Kaia Kater, Dom Flemons, Hubby Jenkins, Richie Brown, Our Native Daughters, Carolina Chocolate Drops, Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, Vera Hall, Arnold Schultz, The Ebony Hillbillies, Jake Blount, … and others!