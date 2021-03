Sandip Roy's Dispatch #376 - Coming Out as Dalit

It was after reading the suicide note of Dalit student Rohith Vemula, that Yashica Dutt a journalist living in New York, decided that she was going to stop living a lie.

It was in that moment that she decided that she was going to admit to her friends and colleagues something that she had hidden for years - that she was Dalit.



You can hear Sandip's full interview with Yashica Dutt at https://indianexpress.com/audio/the-sandip-roy-show/coming-out-as-dalit-with-yashica-dutt/5598328/