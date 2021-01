Sandip Roy's Dispatch 369 - Priya's Mask

Priya’s Shakti is a comic and animated film about India’s first female superhero Priya and her flying tiger Sahas.

Priya has taken on issues like rape and the trafficking of women. But this time she’s taking on the pandemic and the disinformation around it.

You can watch Priya’s Mask and download the comic on priyashakti.com