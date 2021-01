Sandip Roy's Dispatch 367 - What Rough Beast

What happened in the United States might feel shocking. But we gloat at our own peril.

While we point fingers, in the words of the poet, at what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards the Capitol to be born, we forget that this creature, pumped up by conspiracy theories, fake news, and nationalist resentments, isn’t unique to America at all.