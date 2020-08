Sandip Roy's Dispatch 345 - Bakra Mania

At Bakra Mania, a goat dealership in Mumbai Fahad Zariwala runs the youtube channel FSA Entertainment which showcases many goat gems

as well as “India’s Cutest Butcher”, “Goat Queen” and “Most Expensive Goat”.

to see some of these goat beauties go to Fahad Zariawia's YouTube Channel!