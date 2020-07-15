Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata Sandip Roy #342 - Dreams for a Better Future By Sandip Roy • 1 hour ago Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata ShareTweetEmail Yann Martel at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in pre-COVID times Photo courtesy Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet/modified from original Listen Listening... / 6:00 Sandip Roy's Dispatch 342 - Dreams for a Better Future How can we possibly dream of a better future in the middle of a pandemic? One way is with the help of literature. Tags: covid-19covidliteraturemartellife of pipandemicpoliticsShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.