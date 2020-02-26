 Sandip Roy #323: Trump's Discovery of India | KALW
Related Program: 
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Sandip Roy #323: Trump's Discovery of India

By 8 minutes ago
  • Eager Indian's show thier ecitment by creating paintings of President Trump and First Lady Melania.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Eager Indian's show thier ecitment by creating paintings of President Trump and First Lady Melania.
    Photo courtesy India Today/modified from original
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPGZ1IuFd9c
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    A screen shot from a video that Donald Trump tweeted
    unknown

Sandip Roy looks at all the ways Trump’s recent visit to India has been a benefit to all concerned.  

To see the video of Trump as Baahubali visit 

Tags: 
Trump
Modi
politics