 Sandip Roy #322: The Billionaire Raj | KALW
Related Program: 
Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata

Sandip Roy #322: The Billionaire Raj

By Sandip Roy 1 hour ago
  • The Billionaire Raj by James Crabtree
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    The Billionaire Raj by James Crabtree
    Photo courtesy of James Crabtree/modified from original
  • James Crabtree speaks with Sandip Roy about India's Gilded Age at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in January 2020
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    James Crabtree speaks with Sandip Roy about India's Gilded Age at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in January 2020
    Photo courtesy of Milena Markhoff/modified from original

  The wealth gap in india is made clear by just a few families' extravgent wealth. 

Sandip recently interviewed author James Crabtree about his new book “The Billionaire Raj,” about India’s richest families.

Tags: 
financial discrepency
poverty
wealth gap
India
billionaire
money