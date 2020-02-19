Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata Sandip Roy #322: The Billionaire Raj By Sandip Roy • 1 hour ago Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata ShareTweetEmail View Slideshow 1 of 2 The Billionaire Raj by James Crabtree Photo courtesy of James Crabtree/modified from original View Slideshow 2 of 2 James Crabtree speaks with Sandip Roy about India's Gilded Age at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet in January 2020 Photo courtesy of Milena Markhoff/modified from original Listen Listening... / 6:00 Sandip Roy's Dispatch 322 - The Billionaire Raj The wealth gap in india is made clear by just a few families' extravgent wealth. Sandip recently interviewed author James Crabtree about his new book “The Billionaire Raj,” about India’s richest families. Tags: financial discrepencypovertywealth gapIndiabillionairemoneyShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.