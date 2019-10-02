Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata Sandip Roy #307: Gandhi at 150 By Sandip Roy • 1 minute ago Related Program: Sandip Roy's Dispatches from Kolkata ShareTweetEmail View Slideshow 1 of 2 The Gandhi statue at San Francisco's ferry building Sandip Roy View Slideshow 2 of 2 The house in Kolkata where Gandhi fasted to end the bloodshed between Hindu's and Muslim's Sandip Roy Listen Listening... / 6:10 Sandip Roy's Dispatch #307 - Gandhi at 150 Sandip considers the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, 150 years after his birth. Tags: GandhimuslimHinduIndiaIndian independenceShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.