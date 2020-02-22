 Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Takes National Democratic Lead | KALW

By AP 31 seconds ago
  • The Honorable Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator, delivers an address on how to spur the American economy
    The Honorable Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator, delivers an address on how to spur the American economy
    Brookings Institution

Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses. His win on Saturday cements his status as the Democrats' national front-runner, though it's also escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump.

The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully rallied his loyal base and tapped into support from Nevada’s large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population. The party's more-establishment-minded members have been unable so far to unite behind Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar, helping Sanders pull away.

AP News