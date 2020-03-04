 Sanders Wins California, Super Tuesday's Biggest Prize | KALW

  • Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is accompanied by his relatives, including his wife Jane, as he addresses supporters at his Super Tuesday night rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March 3, 2020.
    Caitlin Ochs / REUTERS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bernie Sanders has won Super Tuesday's biggest prize. The U.S. Senator from Vermont won California's Democratic presidential primary Tuesday. 

California is one of 14 states that voted Tuesday but its 400 delegates are the most at stake. It remains unclear how many delegates Sanders will ultimately claim from the nation's most populous state. Meanwhile, California continued a disappointing night for billionaire Bloomberg, who skipped the early primary states to focus his fortune on Super Tuesday. His ads dominated the airwaves in the state's expensive media markets, but it wasn't enough to surpass Sanders.

