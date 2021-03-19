San Mateo County Reallocates Vaccines From Big Sites To Smaller Community Clinics

Amid low vaccine availability, San Mateo County is shifting supply from larger vaccination sites to smaller community clinics.

Compared to a few weeks ago, San Mateo County is only getting about 85% of the doses they’re used to. This means they’ve had to make some changes to their distribution plans and won’t be giving out first doses at large vaccination sites for the time-being.

Although the state has promised to give out 40% of its doses to people in vulnerable communities, in San Mateo County only about a quarter of residents in these areas have been vaccinated. A third of all eligible people in San Mateo County have gotten the vaccine.

County officials hope the focus on smaller community vaccination sites will provide equity for communities at higher risk from the virus.

When vaccine supplies come back, the county will resume giving out first doses at mass vaccination sites. Officials also say that people experiencing homelessness or who are incarcerated will be able to get the vaccine soon.