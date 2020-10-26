San Francisco's Proposition A / East Palo Alto Voters / New Arrivals

San Francisco bond measures are usually planned out years in advance, but this year, Proposition A got a last minute edit. Today, we hear about a bond focusing on mental health, homelessness, and street repair. Then, we find out some of the reasons why East Palo Alto has a low voter turnout rate. And, a new children’s book is set in the time of the California Gold Rush. Plus, today's local music comes from Oakland-based band Memory Theater.

