San Francisco's Prop A Aims To Help With Coronavirus-Induced Chaos

Nearly every election you'll see a bond measure on San Francisco ballots. It’s always the first proposition listed, and it's a way to fund what the Board of Supervisors or the mayor deem essential city services, like earthquake safety, school repairs, or park maintenance.

"There's enough funds in there to build or acquire 250 supportive housing beds and 75 shelter beds. And there’s talk of looking to hotels that went out of business because of the pandemic."

This year, San Franciscans will vote on Proposition A, the Health and Recovery Bond.

