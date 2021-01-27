 San Francisco Votes To Rename 44 Public Schools | KALW

San Francisco Votes To Rename 44 Public Schools

By AP 2 hours ago
  • George Washington High School is one of the 44 SFUSD schools that will be renamed.
    George Washington High School is one of the 44 SFUSD schools that will be renamed.
    Sandra Cohen-Rose and Colin Rose/Wikimedia Commons

The San Francisco school board has voted to remove the names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public schools after officials deemed them and other prominent figures, including Sen. Dianne Feinstein, unworthy of the honor.

After months of controversy, the board voted 6-1 Tuesday in favor of renaming 44 San Francisco school sites with new names with no connection to slavery, oppression, racism or similar criteria, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Feinstein's name was added to the list because as mayor she replaced a vandalized Confederate flag that was part of a long-standing flag display in front of City Hall.

Critics called the process slapdash, with little to no input from historians and a lack of information on the basis for each recommendation. In one instance, the committee didn't know whether Roosevelt Middle School was named after Theodore or Franklin Delano.

"I must admit there are reasons to support this resolution, but I can't," said community member Jean Barish, who said the process has been flawed and based on emotion rather than expertise. "These are not decisions that should be made in haste."

School board members have insisted that the renaming is timely and important, given the country's reckoning with a racist past. They have argued the district is capable of pursuing multiple priorities at the same time, responding to critics who say more pressing issues deserve attention.

In some schools, families argued for a name change for years, including those at James Denman Middle School, named after the first superintendent, a racist leader who denied Chinese students a public education. Others argued that current names mean students are wearing school sweatshirts with the names of slave owners, including Washington, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison.

"It's a message to our families, our students and our community," said board member Mark Sanchez. "It's not just symbolic. It's a moral message."

Tags: 
AP News

Related Content

California Measure Aims To Pay Off 80% Of Most Unpaid Rent

By AP Jan 26, 2021
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s top two legislative leaders pledged Monday to pay off 80% of most people’s unpaid rent that has piled up during the coronavirus pandemic — but only if landlords agree to forgive the other 20%.

 

EU Sighs With Relief As Biden Readies To Enter White House

By Lorne Cook & David Rising & Monika Scislowska & AP Jan 20, 2021
Andrijko Z. / Wikimedia Commons

The European Union’s top officials breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday that Joe Biden will be taking over as president of the United States, but they warned that the world has changed after four years of Donald Trump and that trans-Atlantic ties will be different in the future.

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 1/18/21, AM

By Kevin Vance & AP & Capital Public Radio News Jan 18, 2021

California Capitol Remains Peaceful Over The Weekend / Napa Man Arrested Under Suspicion Of Harboring Munitions / California Highway Patrol Says Motorcycle Passenger Died After Dangerous Driving / Assembly Bill Would Require Training Requirements For Private Security Officers / Phil Spector Died According To California Prison Officials