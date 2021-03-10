San Francisco Schools Superintendent Announces Retirement

San Francisco Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews announced, today, his plans to retire at the end of June.

The San Francisco native and alum of the city’s public schools has been superintendent since May of 2017.

The district, which holds KALW’s broadcast license, has been under national scrutiny the last few months. Issues include its school board’s equity-oriented efforts to rename schools and move to change the merit-based admissions policy at Lowell High School. That while labor negotiations moved slowly and schools have yet to open for in-person learning since COVID-19 concerns forced their closure.

In a press release, Matthews stated, quote, “Though it saddens me to leave at a time when our district is already experiencing so many destabilizing hardships brought on by this pandemic, after much reflection, I believe this is the right time. There are many new commissioners on the SF Board of Education and I want them to have the opportunity to select a new superintendent who is aligned with their approach.”

Meanwhile a recall campaign is underway for three of those board members who were not involved in the November election.

One of those people is Board President Gabriela Lopez who released a statement calling Matthews, quote, “a steadfast and focused partner as we have prioritized the safe reopening of schools during the pandemic.” She said they would have more information to share about hiring the superintendent’s replacement shortly.