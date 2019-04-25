San Francisco Navigation Center / Blending traditions in Japanese theater / Soundbox symphonies

On today's show: San Francisco approves a plan to build its largest homeless navigation center on the Embarcadero waterfront against vehement neighborhood opposition. Then, San Francisco’s Theatre of Yugen brings modern and ancient traditions to Japanese performance. And, we’ll hear one of San Francisco’s signature sounds — with a little amplification.
Links:
- San Francisco approves biggest homeless Navigation Center amid fierce opposition
- Nick Ishimaru brings modern and ancient traditions to Japanese theater
- Soundbox: San Francisco Symphony's experimental space
Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.