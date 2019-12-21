San Francisco Musical, Longest Running In US, To Hang Up Hat

The curtain is closing on America's longest continuously running musical, a San Francisco show that's been a must-see for tourists and locals for more than 45 years. The campy “Beach Blanket Babylon” spoofs politics and pop culture.

It started in 1974 and was originally scheduled to run for six weeks. But it quickly became a quintessential San Francisco experience. The ever-changing show features characters such as Oprah Winfrey and President Donald Trump. Performers wear colorful costumes and massive hats. The final performance is set for New Year’s Eve. Producer Jo Schuman Silver says the show is ending not for financial reasons, but because she felt the time was right.