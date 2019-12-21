 San Francisco Musical, Longest Running In US, To Hang Up Hat | KALW

San Francisco Musical, Longest Running In US, To Hang Up Hat

By AP 40 seconds ago
  • In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is portrayed by Jacqui Heck during a performance of the musical "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco.
    In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is portrayed by Jacqui Heck during a performance of the musical "Beach Blanket Babylon" in San Francisco.
    Eric Risberg / AP Photo

The curtain is closing on America's longest continuously running musical, a San Francisco show that's been a must-see for tourists and locals for more than 45 years. The campy “Beach Blanket Babylon” spoofs politics and pop culture.

It started in 1974 and was originally scheduled to run for six weeks. But it quickly became a quintessential San Francisco experience. The ever-changing show features characters such as Oprah Winfrey and President Donald Trump. Performers wear colorful costumes and massive hats. The final performance is set for New Year’s Eve. Producer Jo Schuman Silver says the show is ending not for financial reasons, but because she felt the time was right.

Tags: 
Beach Blanket Babylon
musicals

Related Content

San Francisco’s Brendon Chan Takes His Shot At Hamilton

By Sep 24, 2019
courtesy of Brendon Chan

  

Brendon Chan’s dancing talents have taken him to many countries. Now, he’s back home in San Francisco performing in the hit musical Hamilton. Brendon spoke to KALW’s Jenee Darden about what it took to reach this point of his career.