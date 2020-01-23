 San Francisco Ends Cash Bail For All Criminal Cases | KALW

San Francisco Ends Cash Bail For All Criminal Cases

San Francisco's new top prosecutor says his office will no longer ask for cash bail as a condition for defendants’ pretrial release, fulfilling one of his key campaign promises.

District Attroney Chesa Boudin announced Wednesday prosecutors will use a “risk-based system” and weigh whether a defendant might flee or pose a threat to public safety.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Boudin has said the cash bail system unfairly affects indigent defendants and people of color. The former public defender who took office two weeks ago is the son of incarcerated parents and made ending cash bail a key campaign promise.

