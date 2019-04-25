 San Francisco approves biggest homeless Navigation Center amid fierce opposition | KALW
San Francisco approves biggest homeless Navigation Center amid fierce opposition

  • HSH Department head Jeff Kositsky told the packed audience at Tuesday's Port Commission hearing that the city will dedicate beat officers to the Navigation Center site.
San Francisco approved a plan to build its largest homeless Navigation Center yet, against vehement opposition from some residents.

"I wanna say that I would dispute that [Navigation Centers] do not work. One night sleeping off of the streets is a success. These are temp shelters not everyone coming in is going to find a pathway out of homelessness the first time."

The center will be built on what is currently a parking lot on the Embarcadero, near the Exploratorium. It’s part of Mayor Breed’s plan to create 1,000 shelter beds by 2020.

