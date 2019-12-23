On the next Your Call, we'll have a conversation with Kent Blansett, author of A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement.

The Occupation of Alcatraz marked a critical turning point for Native American justice. Activist Richard Oakes was one of the leaders who took the island 50 years ago. He was assassinated in 1972. Oakes write, “Alcatraz is not an island. It’s an idea.”

Guest:

Kent Blansett, associate professor at the University of Nebraska Omaha and author of A Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement