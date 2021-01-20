 A Revolutionary Poet Fans The Bay's Literary Fires | KALW
Related Program: 
Crosscurrents

A Revolutionary Poet Fans The Bay's Literary Fires

By Josiah Luis Alderete 1 minute ago
  • Poet Tongo Eisen-Martin
    Poet Tongo Eisen-Martin

 

Author and educator Tongo Eisen-Martin was just named San Francisco's eight poet laureate. His work as prison activist to revolutionary poet has taken him from San Francisco to South Africa. In this interview, Eisen-Martin shares stories behind his art, his upbringing, and his human-rights advocacy work.

"I'm really kind of like a man with his instrument, and I will go play it anywhere for anybody who wants to hear it."

This story first aired in September of 2017, when City Lights Books published Eisen-Martin's most recent collection "Heaven is All Goodbyes." City Lights plans to publish his forthcoming work this fall. Click the audio player above to hear the full story 

 

Tags: 
poetry
San Francisco
Sights & Sounds of East Oakland

Related Content

Poet Josiah Luís Alderete: Spanglish is a true American language

By Jen Chien Jul 18, 2018
Courtesy of Josiah Luís Alderete

Josiah Luís Alderete will tell you he is “a full-blooded Pocho Indio who refries his beans and poesia in Spanglish.”

Sights & Sounds of East Oakland: Fruitvale after the Ghost Ship fire

By Kat Ferreira Apr 27, 2017
Bryon Malik

 

Oakland Voices correspondent Kat Ferreira lives near the remains of the Ghost Ship warehouse—where 36 people died in a fire in December. She brings us this story about how a new mural is helping some neighbors process the tragedy and move on.

"Just Like A Woman" Founder Rhonda Benin: Sights & Sounds

By Jackie Sojico Mar 29, 2018
Bob White/CRW Photography

Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Bay Area blues singer and founder of Just Like A Woman Rhonda Benin told KALW’s Jen Chien about three fantastic arts events happening around the Bay this week.