A Revolutionary Poet Fans The Bay's Literary Fires

Author and educator Tongo Eisen-Martin was just named San Francisco's eight poet laureate. His work as prison activist to revolutionary poet has taken him from San Francisco to South Africa. In this interview, Eisen-Martin shares stories behind his art, his upbringing, and his human-rights advocacy work.

"I'm really kind of like a man with his instrument, and I will go play it anywhere for anybody who wants to hear it."

This story first aired in September of 2017, when City Lights Books published Eisen-Martin's most recent collection "Heaven is All Goodbyes." City Lights plans to publish his forthcoming work this fall. Click the audio player above to hear the full story