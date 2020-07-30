Reuters Investigation: Johnson & Johnson Knew Of Asbestos In Its Baby Powder For Decades

One this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we are discussing a Reuters investigation about Johnson & Johnson. The company faces more than 19,000 lawsuits claiming its talc products caused cancer due to contamination with asbestos.

Guest:

Lisa Girion, investigative reporter for Reuters



Web Resources:



