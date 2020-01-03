 Report: California Cops More Likely To Stop Black Drivers | KALW

Report: California Cops More Likely To Stop Black Drivers

A new report says black motorists were more than twice as likely to be stopped by California’s largest law enforcement agencies as their percentage of the population would suggest.

The report Thursday from a first-in-the-nation attempt to track racial profiling by police finds that black people accounted for 15% of stops but make up about 6% of the relevant population. The state’s Racial and Identity Profiling and Advisory Board found that a higher proportion of black individuals were stopped for reasonable suspicion than any other racial group. Officers were nearly three times as likely to search black individuals as whites.

