Rental Vouchers for LA's Homeless Provide Short-Term Fix For Long-Term Problem

Relly Brown's ground-floor apartment near Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood still resembles the hotel room it once was: four walls, no kitchen and a mattress that takes up half the floor. A shade is drawn over the only window, keeping it dim and reasonably cool on a warm spring afternoon.

"I'm living in a box," said Brown, 26, who was placed here in December through a program called "Rapid Re-housing," which provides short-term rental vouchers to use on the private market. Typically, the subsidies cover security deposits and the first three to six months of rent.

Rapid re-housing has become a go-to strategy for housing L.A.'s homeless in recent years, with $73 million a year from a recent sales tax increase going to the program.

I came from a dark place. It's grand to just finally have something that I could call mine. I could come home every night, lock my door, know that I'm safe. - Relly Brown

Brown, who doesn't identify as male or female and uses the pronoun "they," was among 8,222 people enrolled in rapid re-housing last year. Despite the tiny living quarters, they're grateful. Early last year they were sleeping on the streets of Hollywood.

"I came from a dark place," Brown said. "It's grand to just finally have something that I could call mine. I could come home every night, lock my door, know that I'm safe."

But here's the catch: After an initial period with no out-of-pocket payments, rapid re-housing tenants gradually take on the rent themselves. Usually the assistance expires within a year, though it can be extended for up to two.

Rapid re-housing was designed for people experiencing homelessness who have a good chance of paying for their own housing after a one-time boost. But, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, which oversees the program, is using the program to house a much wider segment of the homeless population.

"It's flexible," said Heidi Marston, chief program officer for the Homeless Services Authority. "It can be a short-term kind of intervention...it can also be a longer term intervention."

But New York City ran a similar rapid re-housing program between 2005 and 2011, and one researcher who studied the program says the gains didn't last.

"Rapid re-housing became, for the city, a nightmare," said Ralph da Costa Nunez, president of the public policy think tank the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

"Everybody thought we were going to have this great success. We created a great number of problems that they've never been able to get their arms around again."

How it works

After being placed in a home, rapid re-housing voucher holders work up to paying their full housing costs. Relly Brown had to pay a portion of their rent for the first time in April — $300. In May, Brown's payment will double to $600. In June it goes up to $900, then continues rising until it reaches the full monthly rate of $1,200.

Brown is already struggling to keep up, but has a couple of part-time job interviews coming up, one for a company that does crowd control at events and the other at an amusement park.

"Hopefully I'll work both of them," they said. "Then ... when the time comes I can just pay without a problem."

If Brown succeeds in catching up to the rent, they will have beaten the odds. Only one in five people with rapid re-housing increase their incomes at all before the subsidy runs out, according to Homeless Services Authority. For those who do, it's usually by $200 a month or less. In a city where the average rent is more than $2,000 a month, going from homeless to paying market rate within a year or even two is a steep if not impossible climb.

Officials say they don't expect everyone to complete the program. Sometimes, Marston says, rapid re-housing is only a temporary stepping-stone. A year or more in the program can buy someone time to join a supportive housing waitlist, reconnect with family or work out some other long-term plan. Sometimes, after the subsidy runs out, people leave L.A. for places with cheaper rent. But other times, people fall through the cracks.

The outcomes

David Bensoussan, 41, is a landlord who makes his living renting rooms to people at the bottom of L.A.'s housing market: ex-cons, newly sober addicts and the formerly homeless. He owns about 20 houses and duplexes, which he rents to nonprofits that sublease rooms to their clients. A typical room in one of his properties goes for about $700 a month.

"I'm a left-wing, pragmatic guy who wants to keep his business, make more money and house homeless people," Bensoussan said.

At one point, Bensoussan had more than two dozen rapid re-housing clients. The people who arrived, however, needed more than a room. One of his first renters in the program, Bensoussan says, was a typical case: He arrived upbeat and optimistic about his prospects for work. Within months, however, the man lost weight, acted erratically and appeared under the influence of drugs.

"Sure enough," said Bensoussan, "his voucher runs out and two months afterwards he hasn't paid any rent."

Bensoussan says he wasn't able to get help from the nonprofit that had placed the man, so, to avoid the hassle and expense of an eviction, he gave the tenant $1,000 to leave. "No clue where he went," said Bensoussan. He estimates that the same thing happened with two out of three of his rapid re-housing tenants. Eventually, he stopped accepting rapid re-housing vouchers.

Marston of the Homeless Services Authority says people with addiction or other needs beyond homelessness are only put into the rapid re-housing program with intensive case management.

"Individuals who have a higher service need ... tend to be as successful if not more successful than those who just fell on hard times," she said. "We see equal outcomes in terms of people who are able to sustain at the end of the subsidy."

According to Marston's office, nearly 18,000 people have been placed in homes through rapid re-housing in the past three years. About half are either still in the program or moved on to other forms of subsidized housing. The rest exited rapid re-housing with no ongoing subsidy. While county officials don't track what happens to every individual, 7% of the people who have completed the program were later documented returning to homeless shelters.

You have to use [rapid re-housing] with caution. It's good for a certain segment and it's not good for the rest. This one-size-fits-all policy is a mistake. - Ralph de Costa Nunez, Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness

A cautionary tale?

Cities and counties all over the country have rapid re-housing programs. New York's was credited with moving 33,000 families out of homelessness. But Nunez, of the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness, says more than half eventually fell back into homelessness.

"You have to use it with caution," he said of rapid re-housing. "It's good for a certain segment and it's not good for the rest. This one-size-fits-all policy is a mistake."

Nationally, research suggests that most people with rapid re-housing remain housed for the first few years after the program, but continue to struggle to pay rent, because rapid re-housing doesn't solve the underlying issue driving homelessness in expensive cities like L.A: a severe lack of affordable housing.

As Marston from L.A.'s Homeless Services Authority puts it, "[Rapid re-housing] doesn't address the fact that our cost of living in Los Angeles is far outpacing our minimum wage." It's estimated that L.A. County needs more than 500,000 units of low and very low-income housing to meet the demand.

Still, Relly Brown is optimistic. They say they've discussed moving into group housing with their social worker, but they're hoping to avoid it. Still, anything is better than where they were.

"You know when you think of the worst thing you can think of?" Brown asked, "In my mind it was going back out on the streets."

