Remote Teaching In San Francisco / Using Dance To Express The Deaf Experience

San Francisco’s school board has a plan to reopen, nearly one year after schools first shut down. Today, we’ll hear what it’s like for teachers who had to go from the classroom to Zoom. Then, we meet a dancer who doesn’t hear the music he dances to, he feels it.

Tune into KALW 91.7 FM Monday-Thursday at 5 p.m. or listen on-demand wherever you get your podcasts.