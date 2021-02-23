Remembering The 500,000+ Lives We've Lost To COVID

On this edition of Your Call, we're remembering those we've lost to COVID-19 as the United States has surpassed 500,000 deaths -- that's half a million deaths in just one year. By now, most of us have lost a loved one or know someone who has.

How are you thinking about the magnitude of these losses? Do you have a story to share or a loved one to remember? How are you marking this somber moment? Will there be a reckoning? What should that look like?

Guests:

Sarah Varney, senior health policy correspondent for Kaiser Health News

Annie Gowen, national correspondent for The Washington Post

Web Resources:

The Washington Post, Marc Fisher, Ariana Eunjung Cha, Annie Gowen, Arelis R. Hernandez and Lori Rozsa: Child covid deaths leave devastated families as US reaches 500,000 deaths mark

Kaiser Health News and The Guardian: Lost on the Frontline

National Geographic, Eve Conant, Kelsey Nowakowski, Oscar A. Santamariña: Visualizing 500,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the US

NPR, Melissa Block: 'To Me He's Not A Number': Families Reflect As U.S. Nears 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The Los Angeles Times, Hailey Branson-Potts: Armed with a camera, a young ER doctor captures the faces of the COVID war