Record Early Voter Turnout Despite Long Lines, Limited Ballot Dropboxes & Less Polling Places

On this edition of Your Call, we’re checking in with states about record early voter turnout. Nearly 30 million Americans have already cast their votes this year, compared to just 1.4 million at this time in 2016.

Four states—Georgia, Texas, Ohio and Illinois—have already set records outpacing 2016 voter turnout. Texas now leades the country with nearly 3.9 million early voters. In Georgia, over 128,000 votes were cast in early voting last Monday, a more than 40% increase from the first day of in-person voting in 2016.

We’ll also discuss how voter suppression is playing out with hours long lines at polling places, machine glitches and limited ballot box drop boxes in counties.

Guests:

Tory Gavito, co-founder and president of Way to Win, a progressive fundraising group in Texas



Stephen Fowler, award-winning reporter and photographer for Georgia Public Broadcasting, covering state and local politics, and host of Battleground: Battle Box



Web Resources:



