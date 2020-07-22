R&B Singer Freddie On How Performing Helped Them Find Their Identity

Shelter-in-place caused many artists to postpone or cancel live concert events, but that didn’t stop Freddie from releasing new material or performing online. In this edition of Bay Area Beats, the Oakland-based R&B singer talks about how releasing their debut album Melanin Monroe helped them express what it means to be black and genderfluid.

"I saw the gender in my mind that really resonated. It wasn’t. 'Oh you're a boy, oh you're a girl. You're Freddie. You have your inspirations and you have your influences.'"

Freddie's new album Melanin Monroe is out now.

