Raiders fan sews gear in prison

From the series Uncuffed:

Roy Walker is a diehard Raiders fan. He also loves to sew. In prison, he’s woven his two passions together by sewing handmade Raiders gear. He was interviewed by Spoon Jackson, a fellow prisoner.

"You can walk across the yard and see ten people wearing clothes that came from you, came from the hard work that you put in."

Uncuffed is produced by men at Solano State Prison. Learn more about them here.

