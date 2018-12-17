 Raiders fan sews gear in prison | KALW
Raiders fan sews gear in prison

By Spoon Jackson 29 minutes ago
  • Interviewer Spoon Jackson. (Roy Walker did not wish to be photographed.)
From the series Uncuffed:

Roy Walker is a diehard Raiders fan. He also loves to sew. In prison, he’s woven his two passions together by sewing handmade Raiders gear. He was interviewed by Spoon Jackson, a fellow prisoner.

"You can walk across the yard and see ten people wearing clothes that came from you, came from the hard work that you put in."

Uncuffed is produced by men at Solano State Prison. Learn more about them here.

Our radio training program at Solano State Prison is supported by the California Arts Council, with funding from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. All content is approved by an information officer.

