 Radio Poets 2019 - Ryan Ham, "Twitter Halls" | KALW

Radio Poets 2019 - Ryan Ham, "Twitter Halls"

By Kevin Vance 6 minutes ago
  • Ryan Ham is a student at George R Moscone School in San Francisci
You can listen to Ryan Ham's poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today, Thursday April 25, this afternoon at 3:04 and again this evening at 8:58


                                                                           Twitter Halls

 by Ryan Ham

 

It tasted like poems,

 the ones you process at night as the sounds of the city jungle put you to sleep.

It smelled like food, the food you feast for the king’s ball.

It felt like glory,

like winning the battle with Instagram and Facebook.

It looked like a contest, where the winner takes it all.

I heard laughter, clinking and twitter fingers.

Faces filled the room,

old ones and young ones,

voices started to fade like the wind passing through the fields.

My heart jumped and my teeth moved

My hands shook and my brain jumbled.

My mouth smiled and the words came out.

They flowed out like lava from a Burmese volcano.

All eyes on me.

Like the star of the show.

I could feel letter forming into words.

The words forming into sentences.

 Flowing in the air filling minds and exploding hearts.

Tags: 
Radio Poets

