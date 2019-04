Anthony Cardona reads his poem, "My Name"

You can hear Anthony Cardona's poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW today at 11:58 this morning and 5:57 this afternoon

My Name

Today My name is Rock

like if somebody kicked me

I forget all my words

and they go wash away

to get to another tree

Yesterday my name is Enormous

Like if I fall from a hoverboard

I feel like a giant

Tomorrow my name is Sunrise

like world forgetting about us

I hear people hating

The world is punishing us

but in reality it's not