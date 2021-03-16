 Queer Comix from prison depict incarcerated life | KALW
Related Program: 
Out in the Bay

Queer Comix from prison depict incarcerated life

By 17 minutes ago

Credit ABO Comix

10 pm tonight (Tuesday) on Out in the Bay: Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they was in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the inside. Since then, he’s received thousands of letters and artwork. 

Ten years later, Cendre directs ABO Comix, a non-profit collective of artists and activists dedicated to providing community and healing.

Through selling anthologies of artwork created by incarcerated contributors, ABO has raised over $34,000 in mutual aid to help queer prisoners buy commissary items and pay for medical bills. When and if they are released, ABO also provides a few hundred dollars.

ABO receives hundreds of letters each month from LGBTQ people all over the United States. The collective recently released its latest anthology about what it’s like to be in prison during the COVID pandemic. William Duclos writes from Massachusetts and describes dinner during the lockdown:

1 slice of lunch meat. 1 slice of cheese. 2 slices of bread. 1 cup of lettuce. 2 brownie cupcakes.

ABO Comix works to amplify queer voices and strives towards abolition of prisons. Casper Cendre is calling for compassion over punitive systems, which he says “isn't working for our communities and our families, so we have to try something new.”

ABO Comix is looking for volunteers, pen pals, and donations to help people on the inside buy food, gender-affirming items and more.

Hear more Out in the Bay features at OutintheBay.org: Out In The Bay – Queer Radio from San Francisco

Tags: 
Out in the Bay
ABO Comix
Casper Cendre
COVID
criminal justice
incarceration
LGBTQ
prison
queer
comics

Related Content

'Queen of Bounce' Big Freedia: no guns, more ass-shaking!

By Eric Jansen Mar 9, 2021
Brad Hebert

Big Freedia is famed for her music and twerking; her life story and anti-gun activism are less well known. She was shot in 2004, her brother killed in 2018 and years earlier, her cousin "over a 10-speed bike."

Big Freedia talks about her life, her documentary Freedia Got A Gun, and her memoir Big Freedia: God Save the Queen Diva! on this week's Out in the Bay. She shares twerking tips, too, and some of her bounce music, including her new single, “Platinum.”

Marvel writer Gabby Rivera on creating stories that reflect the world around her

By & & Tarek Fouda May 16, 2019
Courtesy of Gabby Rivera

While growing up in the Bronx, writer Gabby Rivera would sit at her grandmother’s dining table listening to stories from her “sheroes” — the women in her family. Gabby infused elements from her own life into America Chavez, Marvel Comics’ first queer Latina superhero with her very own series. 

Holy 80 Years Batman! Writer Andrew Farago On The History Of The Dark Knight

By Jenee Darden Dec 18, 2019
Amy Osborne

For 80 years, Batman has captivated the imagination of kids and adults. The mysterious vigilante who fights deadly villains with cool gadgets has evolved into a multibillion-dollar franchise.