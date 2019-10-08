The Public Defender Running To Change San Francisco’s Justice System From The Inside

Chesa Boudin is running to be San Francisco’s next District Attorney. Both of his parents were arrested when he was just fourteen months old. That began a lifetime of involvement in the justice system — first as a young person visiting his parents in prison, then as a public defender and advocate for reform.

"A lifetime of going through steel gates, and getting searched by prison guards, just to see my parents, just to give them a hug, taught me really hard lessons about how dysfunctional our criminal justice system is."

Now, Boudin is running on a platform of sweeping change. He wants to eliminate racial bias, start a unit to defend immigrants, and end mass incarceration.