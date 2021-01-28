Pub Rock And The 'Sad Bastard Club' Keep Guitarist Tom Heyman Going During COVID-19

Guitarist and singer Tom Heyman has hosted the "Sad Bastard Club" at the Make Out Room in San Francisco for nine years, featuring local musicians. In this interview, he talks about keeping that show going online and his pub rock album, “Show Business, Baby.”

I called it the 'Sad Bastard Club' as a joke and it stuck.

Tom Heyman grew up in New Jersey where he developed a love for the guitar. He moved to San Francisco in the 90’s and has been rocking it out in the Bay ever since. You may have heard Tom’s music on such shows as “True Blood,” “Justified” and “Damages.”

Watch episodes of the "Sad Bastard Club," which are filmed at the Make Out Room, on Youtube. Check out his album on Bandcamp.

