Prop 17: Voting For Parolees / Californians In Texas / Ghosts In The Bay Area

The election is just a week away, and Californians will decide on a measure that could allow people on parole to vote. Today, we learn more about Prop 17. Then, Californians move to Texas and change the local political scene. And, we get spooky with one filmmaker who takes us on a haunted tour of the Bay Area. Plus, today's local music features a new album from Dingbat Superminx.

