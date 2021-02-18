The Progressive Prosecutor Pt 5 / Glassblower Jason McDonald

San Francisco's police union fires back after District Attorney Chesa Boudin charges several police officers. And one family impacted by police violence continues to wait for another chance at justice. Today, we bring you the latest in the series, The Progressive Prosecutor. Then, Oakland artist Jason McDonald talks about the lack of diversity in glassblowing.

